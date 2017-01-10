Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Steph Curry.

Watch: Steph Curry makes great guest appearance on Family Guy

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Steph Curry's daughter, Riley, became an internet sensation during last year's playoff run, often sitting on her dad's lap during postgame press conferences and providing some great reaction.

Well, the producers of the hit FOX show Family Guy noticed, and decided to have some fun with that sensation in the most recent episode of the show. Curry gets in on the act and makes a voice-acting appearance, playing himself.

While Peter Griffin and his friends Quagmire, Joe and Cleveland visit San Francisco, they bump into Curry on the street and Griffin makes an unusual request.

In the below video, Griffin asks if he can sit on Curry's lap during a postgame press conference and Curry agrees, leading to the ensuing antics:

Griffin is, unsurprisingly, very disruptive during the press conference, demanding that a woman leave and repeatedly trying to take the microphone from Curry.

Golden State Warriors v Cleveland Cavaliers

As is the case with most Family Guy episodes, the Curry cutaway does nothing to further the plot of the episode, but it is funny nonetheless.

Curry, unfortunately, wasn't able to watch his episode air live, as he was busy playing in a 117-106 win over the Sacramento Kings, but he probably had time to sit down and watch the half-hour show on his day off Monday.

Curry finished Sunday's victory with 30 points, six assists and four rebounds and is averaging 24.8 points, 5.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game for the 32-6 Warriors this season.

Golden State returns to the court on Tuesday night, hosting the struggling 11-28 Miami Heat.

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Stephen Curry
NBA Playoffs

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again