Steph Curry's daughter, Riley, became an internet sensation during last year's playoff run, often sitting on her dad's lap during postgame press conferences and providing some great reaction.

Well, the producers of the hit FOX show Family Guy noticed, and decided to have some fun with that sensation in the most recent episode of the show. Curry gets in on the act and makes a voice-acting appearance, playing himself.

While Peter Griffin and his friends Quagmire, Joe and Cleveland visit San Francisco, they bump into Curry on the street and Griffin makes an unusual request.

In the below video, Griffin asks if he can sit on Curry's lap during a postgame press conference and Curry agrees, leading to the ensuing antics:

Griffin is, unsurprisingly, very disruptive during the press conference, demanding that a woman leave and repeatedly trying to take the microphone from Curry.

As is the case with most Family Guy episodes, the Curry cutaway does nothing to further the plot of the episode, but it is funny nonetheless.

Curry, unfortunately, wasn't able to watch his episode air live, as he was busy playing in a 117-106 win over the Sacramento Kings, but he probably had time to sit down and watch the half-hour show on his day off Monday.

Curry finished Sunday's victory with 30 points, six assists and four rebounds and is averaging 24.8 points, 5.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game for the 32-6 Warriors this season.

Golden State returns to the court on Tuesday night, hosting the struggling 11-28 Miami Heat.