Report: Miami Heat willing to make huge changes to their roster

This has been a wildly disappointing season for the Miami Heat.

At 11-28, they’re in 14th place out of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference and are losers of 11 of their last 13 games.

As a result, everyone on their roster is currently on the trading block, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

“Up and down the roster, literally every player,” said Lowe towards the end of his most recent podcast. “Literally no one is untouchable, not even Hassan Whiteside, by a long shot.”

While it wasn’t exactly surprising to hear that the rest of the roster was available for the right price, the shock was that the Heat would be willing to deal Whiteside, who they committed $98 million to in the offseason as the new face of the franchise.

If we have learned anything from Pat Riley over the years, it’s that he hates losing. This season must be driving him crazy and blowing the current roster up seems to be a strategy that he’s comfortable with.

While injuries have certainly played a part of Miami’s terrible start, the loss of Dwyane Wade, who was the lifeblood of the franchise, has resulted in a lack of stability.

The most appealing assets that the Heat can offer are Whiteside, Goran Dragic and Justise Winslow.

Whiteside is averaging 17.2 points, 14.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. As one of the best rebounders in the NBA and with an offensive game that’s still emerging, he would be an appealing target for any team.

Dragic is leading the Heat with 19.0 points and 6.6 assists per contest. While he has dealt with a couple of nagging injuries this season, he has thrived while serving as the team’s primary ball handler. He’s not an All-Star level player, but would be a stellar complementary player on a contending team, as he is an efficient scorer and distributer.

Winslow’s game is still very raw on the offensive end, but he’s proven himself as a lock-down defender on the other end of the court. He has only played in 18 games and has averaged 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest over 34.7 minutes. He would appeal to any team looking for defensive help at a wing position.

It remains to be seen if any move will be made, but right now, no one is safe in Miami.