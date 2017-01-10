In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Kirk Cousins.

Kirk Cousins' brilliant tweet on Bo Scarbrough during CFB Playoff National Championship

During the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Alabama and Clemson, Washington Redskins' Kirk Cousins posted a fantastic tweet comparing himself to Alabama's Bo Scarbrough when they were both back in the 10th and 11th grade.

Clemson was unable to stop Scarbrough during the first half of the game, as he carried the ball 12 times for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

That impressive display led to the Redskins quarterback posting a picture of himself when he was in the 11th grade and of the Alabama running back when he was in the 10th grade, showing quite a big difference between them.

In the post, Cousins made a reference to the sheer size difference between him and Scarbrough, citing that as the reason why he never received a call to go and play college football for the Crimson Tide.

Cousins ended up playing for Michigan State in college for four years from 2008 and 2011. He would take the Spartans to a share of the 2010 Big Ten Championship and go 1-2 in bowl games, so it wasn't a bad college career for him in the end.

Kirk Cousins had a fantastic 2016 season, narrowly missing out on the playoffs. His performances have meant he's in line to receive a huge payday, whether or not that be with his current team.

New York Giants v Washington Redskins

It was a long time before Cousins got his shot, and when he did he ran with it. In 2016, he threw for 4,917 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, giving himself a QBR of 97.2 which placed him in the top 10 quarterbacks in the league.

Scarbrough has already declared he will stay for his junior season with the Crimson Tide, so we'll have to wait at least one more season before he comes to the NFL. When he does, Cousins probably wouldn't mind having the running back on his team, whether that may be.

CFP National Championship

Washington Redskins
NFL

