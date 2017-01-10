Randy Orton destroys Conor McGregor with brutal joke on Twitter - fans react

Last year, UFC’s Conor McGregor did a fantastic job of angering several WWE stars and a lot of the fans.

It all stemmed from comments he made about a potential WWE switch down the line, claiming he’ll ‘slap the heads off the entire roster, and twice on Sunday’s’, and of course, it gained a lot of interest.

As you’ll be able to see in some of the tweets below, a lot of WWE’s athletes responded to his claims, which is probably exactly what he wanted.

That’s something Paul Heyman echoed last week on the WWE Network’s newest show, ‘Bring it to the Table.’

While stating he could be great for the organisation, he explained how they all took the bait and the Irishman looked the winner from that situation.

However, that hasn’t stopped people from hitting out at him to this day.

Randy Orton is one of those stars, and it seems as if he’s someone who definitely holds a grudge.

While The Viper was answering questions from fans on Twitter, a user decided to bring up the Notorious, with Orton giving a hilarious response.

The user asked: “@RandyOrton do you think you can whoop @TheNotoriousMMA ass if he transitioned to wrestling in the WWE?”

Orton decided to aim jokes at McGregor’s size, claiming the WWE’s cruiserweight show, 205 Live, would be a better home for him.

He responded: “If he gains 120lbs I’m here. Until then, #205Live bro.”

Ouch.

And the reaction from fans said it all.

With plenty of reports that McGregor could make an appearance at WrestleMania 33 during his UFC hiatus, perhaps Orton will get a chance to say it to his face in Orlando.

