Following the administration of Formula One team Manor, former Mercedes team principal Ross Brawn has claimed that more needs to be done to make sure the sport's financial model adheres to the smaller teams as well as the large.

Manor fell into administration last week after failing to get new investors ahead of the 2017 season, and smaller teams in the past have petitioned for a budget cap to allow for a more level playing field.

Something Brawn believes would be good for the sport and the fans.

Article continues below

When questioned on what the sport could do to help smaller teams in the future, Brawn told ESPN: "Well, that's an interesting point, because I think that should be one of the objectives.

"One of the objectives should be looking at what can be done to reduce the margin between a small team and a big team. And can things be done to reduce the performance gain that comes from the level of investment the big teams can make."

Article continues below

Brawn also believes that giving the smaller teams a more level playing field would make the sport more "exciting", but says he understands that finances will always have a major part to play with success in Formula One.

Brawn even feels that his team's (Brawn GP) famous title victory in 2009 is not a "good example" of a team winning despite having no money because they had funding from Honda after they withdrew.

"I don't think you are ever going to see a Leicester City [winning the 2015/2016 Premier League] in Formula One, although I know people compare Brawn GP with that, but Brawn GP was an anomaly because it had all the Honda funding in the years before and they stepped off and it carried on with the inertia of Honda.

"If it had always been the size of team that it was, it would never have got where it did."

The payment structure in Formula One has come under scrutiny in the last few years, with both Sauber and Force India lodging complaints with the European Union in 2015.

Ahead of last season's campaign, Manor received just £47 million in comparison to Ferrari's £192 million.

Is there an issue with pay discrepancy in Formula One? Should more be done to help the smaller teams? Have YOUR say in the comments below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms