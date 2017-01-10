Liverpool 3-6 Arsenal: Where are the 22 players now?

Monday marked the seven-year anniversary of one of the best recent games in the Carling Cup as Arsenal travelled up to Liverpool to record a 6-3 victory.

On a cold Tuesday night, the Gunners went north amid claims that they couldn't hack games any further up beyond the Midlands.

However, armed with a young and (in hindsight) slightly bizarre team, Arsene Wenger's men ran out winners in a nine-goal thriller that ended with a 6-3 scoreline.

Article continues below

The hero of the hour was Brazilian striker Julio Baptista. The former Sevilla man then known as 'The Beast' managed to find the net four times on the night, while Jeremie Aliadiere got himself on the scoresheet, too.

Robbie Fowler, Sami Hyppia and Steven Gerrard hit back for the hosts, but with their goals coming sporadically the damage was already done.

Article continues below

It was a strange night for all involved. At the time Baptista and Aliadiere looked like potential world beaters, but sadly the truth was far different.

Scroll down to see highlights of the game before finding out just what happened to the two squads of players in the years that followed.

Liverpool

Jerzy Dudek - The Polish stopper was one of the heroes of Istanbul just two years prior, but in 2007 he joined Real Madrid. He made two only appearances in Spain over a four-year spell before retiring. He now mainly works as an ambassador for Polish football.

Lee Peltier - The young defender made a handful of appearances in cup competitions for Liverpool before being moved on to Yeovil later that year. He has endured a somewhat nomadic career around England's lower leagues but now finds himself at Cardiff.

Sami Hyypia - A legend at Liverpool, he saw out his playing days at Bayer Leverkusen before taking over as manager. Spells with Brighton and Zurich haven't worked out and he is currently unemployed.

Gabriel Paletta - Since leaving Liverpool, Paletta has enjoyed a decent career in Argentina and Italy. Now at Atalanta, after taking in spells with Boca Juniors, Parma and AC Milan, he also has three Italian caps to his name.

Stephen Warnock - Made a bigger name for himself at Blackburn before moving to Aston Villa. Since then he's spent most of his time in the Championship and is currently playing for Wigan.

Danny Gurthrie - The midfielder was meant to be a future star, but it never quite worked out for him. Spells with Newcastle and Reading failed to push him on and he is now at Blackburn.

Steven Gerrard - We all know about this man. Retired last year after his contract with LA Galaxy expired and has since returned to the club to take up a coaching role.

Fabio Aurelio - The left-back spent six years on Merseyside before returning to Brazil to make a handful of appearances fro Gremio before retiring.

Mark Gonzalez - Another youngster that couldn't quite deliver on his potential. After spells in Spain and Russia, he returned to South American and now features for Colo Colo.

Robbie Fowler - Or 'God' as he was known, was in his second spell at the club. He departed soon after for Cardiff but saw out his playing days in Thailand, but he now works as a pundit.

Arsenal

Manuel Almunia - Strangely was allowed to remain at the club for seven years before seeing out his career with West Ham and Watford. He was advised to retire in 2014 when a heart condition was discovered during a medical with Cagliari.

Justin Hoyte - Tipped for a bright future, the full-back never delivered and spent the bulk of his career with Middlesbrough before dropping down the divisions. He now plays for Dagenham and Redbridge.

Kolo Toure - He left Arsenal in 2009 and joined Manchester City just as the millions were starting to pour in. He won the title there but then joined Liverpool for a fitful spell and is now at Celtic.

Johan Djourou - Could never establish himself at Arsenal and left for Hamburg in 2013, where he remains. During this time he has amassed 65 caps for Switzerland, though, so he can't have been all bad.

Theo Walcott- Still at the club but injuries and inconsistent form have stopped him reaching his full potential.

Cesc Fabregas - Left for Barcelona in what was a painful break up for both parties, but joined Chelsea when thingas in Spain weren't working out.

Alex Song - Left for Barca in 2012 but struggled for game time. Spent two years on loan with West Ham where he reminded everyone of how good he can be but moved to Russia with Rubin Kazan over the summer.

Denilson - How he managed to make over 150 appearances for Arsenal is anyone's guess. He returned to Brazil With Sao Paolo, where he still is but spent a season on loan with Al-Wahda in between.

Julio Baptista - The Brazilian was only on loan with the Gunners but moved to Roma the following year before taking in stints with Malaga and Cruzeiro. Now playing alongside Kaka at Orlando City.

Jeremie Aliadiere - 2007 was the end of the Frenchman's time at Arsenal, having failed to build on a promising start. He Joined Middlesbrough for a while but came into his own at Lorient, where he remains despite a short stay in Qatar last year.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms