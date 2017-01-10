Liverpool fans knew they were getting a steal when the signed James Milner on a free transfer in the summer of 2015, after letting his contract at Manchester City run down.

And the former England international's decision to move to Anfield, ahead of White Hart Lane, left some Tottenham fans envious. And rightly so.

Milner has, at times in his career, not been given the plaudits he deserves and became a bit part player as his time at the Etihad came to an end.

But despite turning 31 last Wednesday, the midfielder turned left-back is showing no signs of his career starting to wind down and has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp so far this campaign.

With Alberto Moreno having proved himself to be ineffective at left-back for the Reds last season, in Klopp's first campaign at Anfield, the German boldly decided to field Milner in his position.

In turn, that has left the Spaniard sat on the bench. But Klopp has by no means made a silly decision, with his unexpected new role for Milner working wonders for the Reds.

Defensive instability

Liverpool may have the worst defensive record of the top six teams in the Premier League, however, Milner was influential in keeping Manchester City's Raheem Sterling quiet upon his Anfield return on New Years' Eve.

Although the former City star will generally be considered a midfielder when looking back on his career when he retires, the versatility of the former Three Lions star is unquestionable.

For a novice, left-back looks his natural position and CIES Football Observatory clearly rate Milner's capabilities in a full-back role, after crunching the numbers to determine the final rankings.

As per the Liverpool Echo, Milner has been ranked as the Premier League's best full-back and the second best in Europe, only behind Juventus' Alex Sandro.

Amongst the best

The Reds left-back was given a rating of 88, the same as Bayern Munich's David Alaba while surpassing the likes of Spurs' Danny Rose (87), Bayern's Philipp Lahm (86) and Manchester United's Antonio Valencia (84).

And the figures certainly don't make good reading for Moreno, who has featured just seven times in the Premier League out of his 11 appearances for the Reds this season.

A number of poor displays last season cost him his place and Milner has taken to the Spaniard's position in the team with aplomb, and could well define his Liverpool career.

Klopp's favoured 4-3-3 formation could have cost Milner his starting place in the Reds team, after acquiring Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer to bolster his midfield options.

His versatility is certainly making him a valuable asset for Klopp this season.

