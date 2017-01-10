The New York Giants were eliminated from the NFL playoffs when they lost 38-13 to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, and according to reports, they are taking the loss hard.

Several Giants stars underperformed on the night, including Odell Beckham Jr and the rest of the wide receivers who took the midweek boat trip in Miami earlier on in the week, and it looks as though the team took out their frustrations on their United plane ride back home after the game.

A report by the New York Post states that the plane which the Giants arrived in Newark Airport on was trashed by the team 'leaving it reeking of booze and forcing a major clean-up.'

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Mark Kropf, a passenger who was waiting to board United Airlines Flight 934 out of Newark on Monday, tweeted out the events that happened that delayed his boarding onto the plane.

He said: "The pilot came out and asked for everyone’s patience, and shared where the plane came from and that the plane needed extra help repairing and cleaning the interior.

Article continues below

“Another 30 minutes passed and the gate agent told us it was the Giants that destroyed the biz class cabin, and we saw service personnel walking countless seat cushions off the plane.

“Upon entering the business class cabin, the cleaning scent only partially masked the alcohol smell. I had popcorn, chewing tobacco and other food crumbs on my seat.”

According to Giants beat writer James Kratch on Twitter: "A #Giants spokesman says the story saying the team flight back from Green Bay was trashed last night is 'false'."

The Post also reported that a United spokeswoman wouldn’t say if the Giants had been on the plane, but did blame the delay of Flight 934 on problems unrelated to the team, saying it was a mechanical issue that caused the delay.

This looks like it could be another distraction the Giants could have avoided following a week full of them. This time, it happened on a plane, not a boat.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms