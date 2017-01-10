Ronda Rousey's last two fights haven't gone the way she wanted, to say the very least.

Following a one-year hiatus after her loss to Holly Holm, Rousey took on Amanda Nunes recently, but lost that fight, too.

On Monday, Rousey posted an inspirational message on her Instagram, using Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling's quote "And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life."

Article continues below

Support for the down-on-her-luck fighter poured in from her 9.3 million Instagram followers, but one message in particular stood out - a well-wish from fellow fighter Cris Cyborg:

"I was sad to see the loss of the sports star, but you have so much ahead of you and blessed with the financial security to pursue all your passions," Cyborg says in her comment on Rousey's post. "You opened the door for more promotion and grew into a sport icon. Enjoy the next chapter of life and know you’ve got amazing opportunities to continue changing the world."

Article continues below

Though Cyborg and Rousey haven't always been the friendliest with one another, exchanging various insults and trash talk over the years, it's nice to see Cyborg offering her support to a fellow competitor during this rough patch in her professional career.

Whether or not Rousey ever takes part in another UFC fight remains to be seen, but Cyborg is right - Rousey's opportunities are endless. Rousey changed the sport of mixed martial arts and can make an impact in whatever she decides to do next, too.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms