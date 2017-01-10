Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Chris Eubank Sr backs his son to 'wreck' Gennady Golovkin in future fight

Chris Eubank Jr is currently preparing for his upcoming fight against Australian Renold Quinlan for the IBO super-middleweight title, however, his father is already eyeing up his next major bout.

And they really don't come much bigger in the middleweight division than Gennady Golovkin.

The Kazakhstani has won all 36 of his fights to date, with a mightily impressive record of 33 knockouts, the most recent of which being Kell Brook in September.

Nevertheless, Chris Eubank Sr believes the Eubank camp have spotted some key weaknesses that his 27-year-old son will exploit should the pair meet in the near future.

"The sense is that he wrecks Golovkin," Eubank Senior told talkSPORT.

“He doesn’t have anything on Junior. Nothing.

“He doesn’t have the speed, he doesn’t have the power, he doesn’t have the DNA and he doesn’t have the charisma. Junior has it all.”

Eubank Junior then echoed his father's comments by claiming Golovkin wouldn't be able to knock him out.

He added: “In my opinion, he is slow.

“For every one punch that he would throw at me, I am going to throw five, six, seven punches.

“I know I have a chin, I know I can take a shot so if he is not going to knock me out, he is not going to beat me.”

The Eubanks have never been short of confidence, have they?

Any fight with Golovkin would easily represent the biggest fight of Eubank Jr's career to date.

But for any chance of a shot at someone who is widely considered as one of the most dangerous boxers on the planet, Eubank Jr must first beat Quinlan.

Like Eubank Jr, Quinlan has suffered just one defeat in his relatively short 12-fight professional career and claimed the IBO super-middleweight title with a second round knockout over former world champion Daniel Geale in October.

Boxing at The O2

"He is willing to come over to England to defend his title on foreign ground against me - one of the best boxers in Britain - so he is up for it," Eubank Jr continued.

"He is a world champion, he doesn’t want to give his belt up, so it is a dangerous fight."

Meanwhile, Golovkin's next fight is scheduled for March 18 against Daniel Jacobs in New York's Madison Square Gardens, where he will defend his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight titles.

