30-year-olds usually don’t have breakout seasons in the NBA.

However, Utah Jazz point guard George Hill is proving that in the right system and with a starter’s allotment of minutes, he can be a very solid player in the Association.

He has missed some time due to a concussion and has only played in 15 games, but in that limited time, he has performed at a borderline elite level for his new club, averaging 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest in a defensive-oriented scheme.

As a career 45.3 percent shooter, Hill is shooting an impressive 53.0 percent from the floor this year despite taking 12.3 shots per game.

You might expect that the mark places him near the top of all NBA point guards, but Hill actually leads all of them in that regard.

That’s right. No other starting point guard in the league has been as efficient as him.

Additionally, he’d shooting a career-high 47.8 percent from three-point range, averaging a career-high 2.1 made threes per game at the same time.

As these numbers indicate, Hill very rarely forces any low-percentage shots and is very patient in finding his opportunities.

While the Jazz play at one of the NBA’s slowest paces and pride themselves on their defensive prowess, Hill’s emergence as a viable starting point guard has vaulted them up the Western Conference standings.

The 23-16 Jazz are 10-5 with Hill in the lineup this season and 13-11 without him. They currently hold the sixth spot in the West, but are just a couple games out of fourth place.

When Hill has played, though, the Jazz have been nearly unstoppable. As James Herbert of CBS Sports pointed out, “Entering Saturday's game, he had an offensive rating of 113.6 and a defensive rating of 95.7, meaning Utah was outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per 100 possessions with him on the court.”

Therefore, we might not have seen the best from this club. When both Hill and Gordon Hayward take the court together, the Jazz have been nearly unstoppable with an 8-1 record.

Injuries have ravaged the team for the better part of the season, so with both players now healthy, the opportunity to move up in the standings is here.

Now healthy, we will see what the Jazz are really made of in the coming weeks.

While the sample size is smaller than other players at this point in the season, Hill’s superb start to the season should be expected to continue.