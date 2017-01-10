Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The Undertaker returned on Raw.

The Undertaker will reportedly compete for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania

Now that The Undertaker has officially announced his intention to enter the Royal Rumble on Monday Night Raw this week, fans are wondering what his plans could be at WrestleMania 33.

Obviously, the WWE will be making sure he’s in a prominent and marketable match and over the last few months, plenty of names have been thrown into the mix.

WRESTLEMANIA PLANS

In recent weeks, though, the name that has popped up the most is Roman Reigns – that’s despite The Big Dog being on the red brand.

We know the Royal Rumble winners gets to choose the championship he wants to pursue at the Grandest Stage of Them All, and although Vince McMahon is reportedly seriously considering a match between Reigns and The Deadman, it looks as if he’ll be sticking to the rewards on SmackDown Live.

Reigns lost his United States Championship to Chris Jericho on Monday night, prompting rumours that he could dethrone Kevin Owens for the Universal title at the Royal Rumble.

However, should The Undertaker win the Rumble on January 29, he’s rumoured to be chasing the WWE Championship, per The Inquisitr.

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

They’re reporting that John Cena could dethrone AJ Styles to capture world championship number 16 at the Alamodome, which means the long-rumoured WrestleMania clash between The Phenom and Cena could finally take place in 2017 in Orlando.

Although, that’s not the only option they have.

The Inquisitr are also claiming that another match involving the WWE title is seriously under discussion, which could see The Phenomenal One thrown into the fold, making it a triple threat match featuring all three men.

While it certainly lightens the workload on The Undertaker and allows Styles to be part of a massive match, there’s a chance fans may want the two men to battle it out one-on-one, and give Styles something else to do.

Maybe Samoa Joe will be free on the night?

Should WWE have The Undertaker compete for the WWE or the Universal Championship at WrestleMania? Or something else completely? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
John Cena
Royal Rumble
Wrestlemania
AJ Styles
WWE
The Undertaker

