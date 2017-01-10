The former world number one and seven-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer has admitted, ahead of his return at the Australian Open, that he had a conversation with his wife Mirka about his future.

Federer returned from injury at this month's Hopman Cup, where he tested his knee and continued his preparation ahead of the Australian Open.

He will be seeded the lowest since 2001, behind the likes of Rafael Nadal (9) and Novak Djokovic (2).

Federer has not competed in a Grand Slam since he lost to Milos Raonic at Wimbledon, who went on to play Andy Murray in the final.

Nevertheless, Federer has not let his time away from the game evoke any real thoughts of him quitting just yet.

He has, however, revealed to Sky Sports a conversation he had with his wife Mirka.

"I didn't think of it that way," said Federer.

"I did go through a conversation with my wife and asked 'what do you think? Shall I just walk away from it?' She's like 'no, not at all because you're not going to walk away this way, running a bath for the girls'.

"I am excited to finish on my terms. I did have a conversation once but it was really not a priority, it was always clear I was going to keep playing."

Despite coming back from injury so recently, Federer was surprised at how well he was playing and the confidence he has gained in such a short period, saying: "Looking at how I played last week, I'm quite surprised how well I'm already playing."

It will be a big ask for the former champion to recreate his level of tennis before his injury, and he has not set his expectations too high going into the tournament.

Instead, Federer expresses his ambitions to be fully recovered for his favourite tournament of the year Wimbledon, and for the part of the world where he is most loved the US Open.

Federer returns to action with Britain's Andy Murray reigning as world number one and Djokovic very close behind. This will mean the Swiss will have to overcome one of the two if he wants to once again be crowned champion down under.

