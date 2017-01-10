Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tennis

Roger Federer in action .

Roger Federer dismisses talk of retirement during six month absence

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The former world number one and seven-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer has admitted, ahead of his return at the Australian Open, that he had a conversation with his wife Mirka about his future.

Federer returned from injury at this month's Hopman Cup, where he tested his knee and continued his preparation ahead of the Australian Open.

He will be seeded the lowest since 2001, behind the likes of Rafael Nadal (9) and Novak Djokovic (2).

Article continues below

Federer has not competed in a Grand Slam since he lost to Milos Raonic at Wimbledon, who went on to play Andy Murray in the final.

Nevertheless, Federer has not let his time away from the game evoke any real thoughts of him quitting just yet.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Another Giants distraction after Packers playoff loss - this time involving a plane

Another Giants distraction after Packers playoff loss - this time involving a plane

Twitter went crazy with Hunter Renfrow to the Patriots jokes

Twitter went crazy with Hunter Renfrow to the Patriots jokes

Randy Orton destroys Conor McGregor with brutal joke on Twitter - fans react

Randy Orton destroys Conor McGregor with brutal joke on Twitter - fans react

WWE could reportedly make huge change to Triple H’s WrestleMania plans

WWE could reportedly make huge change to Triple H’s WrestleMania plans

How Mourinho reacted when Fergie recently asked to travel on Man Utd coach

How Mourinho reacted when Fergie recently asked to travel on Man Utd coach

Why Andres Iniesta called Real Madrid players after FIFA’s The Best awards

Why Andres Iniesta called Real Madrid players after FIFA’s The Best awards

He has, however, revealed to Sky Sports a conversation he had with his wife Mirka.

"I didn't think of it that way," said Federer.

"I did go through a conversation with my wife and asked 'what do you think? Shall I just walk away from it?' She's like 'no, not at all because you're not going to walk away this way, running a bath for the girls'.

"I am excited to finish on my terms. I did have a conversation once but it was really not a priority, it was always clear I was going to keep playing."

2017 Australian Open - Previews

Despite coming back from injury so recently, Federer was surprised at how well he was playing and the confidence he has gained in such a short period, saying: "Looking at how I played last week, I'm quite surprised how well I'm already playing."

It will be a big ask for the former champion to recreate his level of tennis before his injury, and he has not set his expectations too high going into the tournament.

Instead, Federer expresses his ambitions to be fully recovered for his favourite tournament of the year Wimbledon, and for the part of the world where he is most loved the US Open.

Federer returns to action with Britain's Andy Murray reigning as world number one and Djokovic very close behind. This will mean the Swiss will have to overcome one of the two if he wants to once again be crowned champion down under.   

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
US Open Tennis
Tennis
Wimbledon
Roger Federer
Australian Open

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again