Ronda Rousey's UFC 207 fight against Amanda Nunes for the UFC Women's Bantamweight championship ended in stunning fashion after the clash was brought to a stop after just 48 seconds.

The Brazilian champion won via TKO due to punches which the American did not defend herself against, leaving many inside the T-Mobile Arena and millions watching at home shocked by what just happened inside the octagon.

UFC have recently released footage showing the reaction of Rousey's family and corner to the fight, and the aftermath immediately following the conclusion of the bout.

As part of their The Thrill And The Agony series which they release following most of their pay-per-view events, UFC showed the reaction of Rousey's family, which included Rowdy's sister Maria Burns-Ortiz and mother AnnMaria De Mars looking horrified by the events taking place in the octagon.

The video then cuts to Rousey's head coach Edmond Tarverdyan, who is seen screaming in frustration because of the outcome of the fight. Jump to one minute in the video below for Rousey's family and corner reaction.

Rousey is yet to confirm her future in MMA, as many have called for the former UFC Bantamweight champion to retire, including Nunes. Many believe following her second loss in a row after a 13-month break, she doesn't have the mentality to continue in the sport.

Tarverdyan has been blamed by several people for the American's loss because he made her believe that she could outstrike a boxer like Nunes. When she realized she couldn't and that she was unable to get the fight to the ground for a submission either, the Brazilian quickly took over and won.

This was not how many expected Rousey's return to UFC would go, and her family and corner were shocked by the outcome just as much as everyone else watching.

