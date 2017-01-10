James DeGale has been speaking to ESPN before he faces Badou Jack for the WBC title at the Barclays Centre in New York on Saturday 15 January.

This will be the fourth time DeGale has fought in a world title fight in North America.

Both DeGale and Anthony Joshua are in possession of IBF world titles and Olympic Gold medals following their triumphs in Beijing 2008 and London 2012 respectively.

However, Joshua only took two-and-a-half years to claim the title, whereas DeGale took almost six years to win the super-middleweight IBF.

DeGale believes this is down to Joshua having won "both of his at home", compared with DeGale, who won both his Olympic title and his world title away from home.

DeGale won his IBF super-middleweight world title in America against Andre Dirrell by unanimous decision. He, therefore, believes that because he has won both away from home, his career has been more challenging than the fan-fovourite Anthony Joshua.

"I've done it the hard way my whole career. Even the Olympics was away from home in China," DeGale told ESPN.

"I've had to go to America. I've had injuries and boxed in leisure centers and shopping centers.

"We've had different paths, me and Joshua. We're both Olympic gold medallists and world champions, but I won mine away from home, and he won both of his at home. Don't get me wrong, he's a great talent and a superstar. Everyone loves him."

DeGale believes a victory over the Swede, which again will be in the US on Saturday, will place him back as a contender to fight the likes of George Groves back in England. DeGale longs for a chance to fight in his hometown and would relish the chance to take on either Groves or Smith in front of 80,000 fans at Wembley.

DeGale is not down about the fact he has never fought as a world champion at home, instead calling himself the "road warrior", due to his last fights being only in the US and Canada.

