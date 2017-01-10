Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Oscar scored on his Shanghai SIPG debut.

Hulk explains how he convinced Oscar to leave Chelsea for Shanghai SIPG

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Oscar made a successful start to his career at Shanghai SIPG by scoring on his debut.

Much has been made about the Brazilian’s move to China. The 25-year-old wasn’t getting regular football at Chelsea but you can totally understand those who say he’s moved to the Chinese Super League simply to bolster his bank account.

Oscar will earn £400,000-per-week in Asia. In his defence, few would have turned down that sum of money.

Article continues below

The playmaker may have hurt his chances of building a lasting legacy. Brazil coach Tite may even decide he’s not playing at a high enough standard to be included in the Selecao squad.

But one imagines he’s happy, and Chelsea - top of the Premier League and with an extra £52 million in the bank - are certainly not missing him.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Another Giants distraction after Packers playoff loss - this time involving a plane

Another Giants distraction after Packers playoff loss - this time involving a plane

Twitter went crazy with Hunter Renfrow to the Patriots jokes

Twitter went crazy with Hunter Renfrow to the Patriots jokes

Randy Orton destroys Conor McGregor with brutal joke on Twitter - fans react

Randy Orton destroys Conor McGregor with brutal joke on Twitter - fans react

WWE could reportedly make huge change to Triple H’s WrestleMania plans

WWE could reportedly make huge change to Triple H’s WrestleMania plans

How Mourinho reacted when Fergie recently asked to travel on Man Utd coach

How Mourinho reacted when Fergie recently asked to travel on Man Utd coach

Why Andres Iniesta called Real Madrid players after FIFA’s The Best awards

Why Andres Iniesta called Real Madrid players after FIFA’s The Best awards

Shanghai SIPG are among the strongest teams in the CSL, finishing second in 2015 and third last year. The club is managed by Andre-Villas Boas and squad members include Hulk and Ricardo Carvalho.

Hulk convinced Oscar to join him

And it was Hulk who sold the dream to Oscar. The former Zenit man, who signed in June for a then-record £48.5m fee, convinced Oscar to join him in China’s biggest city.

"I talked to Oscar about Shanghai SIPG before he made the move," Hulk said, per Goal. "I said to him that Shanghai is a beautiful city, the club is fantastic and we will get even better in the coming years.

"I also said our team-mates are very friendly and welcoming, which makes me feel pretty good. After hearing what I told him, he came."

Although Shanghai SIPG spent a fortune to sign him, Hulk told his compatriot not to put any extra pressure on himself.

"We have grown accustomed to playing under huge pressure, no matter how much the club has spent on players," the 30-year-old added. "Oscar, Elkeson and I are used to it. This is not a problem.

"Each new player is coming to help the team and I believe Oscar will help us a lot. The level of the team has improved a lot, obviously, and I think we will win the title next season."

FBL-CHN-HULK

What do you make of Oscar's decision to move to China? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Andre Villas-Boas
Oscar
Chelsea
Brazil Football
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Frank Lampard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again