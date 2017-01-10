Hulk explains how he convinced Oscar to leave Chelsea for Shanghai SIPG

Oscar made a successful start to his career at Shanghai SIPG by scoring on his debut.

Much has been made about the Brazilian’s move to China. The 25-year-old wasn’t getting regular football at Chelsea but you can totally understand those who say he’s moved to the Chinese Super League simply to bolster his bank account.

Oscar will earn £400,000-per-week in Asia. In his defence, few would have turned down that sum of money.

The playmaker may have hurt his chances of building a lasting legacy. Brazil coach Tite may even decide he’s not playing at a high enough standard to be included in the Selecao squad.

But one imagines he’s happy, and Chelsea - top of the Premier League and with an extra £52 million in the bank - are certainly not missing him.

Shanghai SIPG are among the strongest teams in the CSL, finishing second in 2015 and third last year. The club is managed by Andre-Villas Boas and squad members include Hulk and Ricardo Carvalho.

Hulk convinced Oscar to join him

And it was Hulk who sold the dream to Oscar. The former Zenit man, who signed in June for a then-record £48.5m fee, convinced Oscar to join him in China’s biggest city.

"I talked to Oscar about Shanghai SIPG before he made the move," Hulk said, per Goal. "I said to him that Shanghai is a beautiful city, the club is fantastic and we will get even better in the coming years.

"I also said our team-mates are very friendly and welcoming, which makes me feel pretty good. After hearing what I told him, he came."

Although Shanghai SIPG spent a fortune to sign him, Hulk told his compatriot not to put any extra pressure on himself.

"We have grown accustomed to playing under huge pressure, no matter how much the club has spent on players," the 30-year-old added. "Oscar, Elkeson and I are used to it. This is not a problem.

"Each new player is coming to help the team and I believe Oscar will help us a lot. The level of the team has improved a lot, obviously, and I think we will win the title next season."

