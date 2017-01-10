Many players go through their pre-match rituals on a match day in order to prepare for themselves for a game.

Some have superstitions, get changed in a certain part of the dressing room, do things in a particular order and have preferences for long-sleeved or short-sleeved match shirts.

The options are often endless and the size of the game doesn't really matter - players are often articulate about their preparations.

However, one thing almost every club can familiarise themselves with is music in the dressing room during the build-up to a match.

There would hardly be much of a buzz before a game if all that could be heard was players talking and the sounds of football boots scratching the floor as players move around the dressing room.

Often there is a leader amongst the squad who dictates the playlist as the players get changed to go out onto the pitch. And at Arsenal, that appears to be Theo Walcott.

The 27-year-old, being the good-natured individual that he is, kindly asked manager Arsene Wenger what he would like to be included on the playlist.

Asking for trouble

But it was clear from the start that whatever the Frenchman selected to be played in the dressing room was not going to be of taste to his players - most of whom are over 40 years younger than the Gunners chief.

Dance, techno, house music... the options were endless, however, as per Kicca, Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain revealed that Wenger alternatively decided to opt for legendary American singer Frank Sinatra.

"I think it might have been Theo went around and sort of organised a quick little playlist, put everyone’s name down and told everyone to write in a song they wanted to hear," said Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"He actually had a column for the boss, who threw in Frank Sinatra, and it’s actually come on in the dressing room.

Wenger amusement

"Great song, what an artist, but it really killed the vibes out there. I think he might have had a little smile and a chuckle but he just wandered off.

"It didn’t work because you can’t be listening to Frank Sinatra and then Rick Ross next track."

How long it lasted is another question, though, and anyone could have a pretty good guess.

"That was a nice idea from Theo," the 23-year-old added. "He meant well with that but it didn’t last long. That’s very Theo, he’s very organised and very good at getting certain stuff done."

Walcott will have learned his lesson and will stick to only quizzing Wenger on strictly on-field matters in the future.

Although, based on Olivier Giroud's celebration after his late equaliser for Arsenal against Bournemouth, you'd think they had been listening to the Billy Elliot musical soundtracks in the dressing room!

