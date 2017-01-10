Official online NBA destination in the UK

Russell Westbrook fakes out defender with incredible Euro step

As the NBA season rolls along, the more something becomes crystal-clear: there isn’t much that Russell Westbrook can’t do on a basketball court.

Currently averaging 31.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game, he’s looking to become the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a season-long triple-double.

But, he’s also done so with style, treating NBA fans with highlight reel play after highlight reel play.

Not only can Westbrook explode to the rim for thunderous (no pun intended) dunks, but he has also gained recognition for his athletic playing style, next-level passing skills and ability to soar above the rim to bring down boards.

On Monday night in a 109-94 victory over the Chicago Bulls, he treated the NBA community with yet another stellar play when he performed a devastating Euro step before simply laying the ball up for two easy points.

The bench reaction said it all. Michael Carter-Williams wanted no piece of that play.

Somewhere, James Harden and Manu Ginobili nodded their heads in approval.

As Westbrook proves every game, there is perhaps no deadlier player on the fast break. Not only can he finish with the best of them, but when defenses choose to collapse, he has shown an elite ability to dump it off with style to the open man.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Charlotte Hornets

At the end of the season, Westbrook’s highlight reel might be a cinema-length production.

The Thunder take on the Grizzlies on Wednesday night. We will see how Brodie can make our jaws drop yet again in that one.

