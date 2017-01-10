Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The Undertaker attacked Jericho and Owens.

The Undertaker chokeslams Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens after Raw

There was no way fans were going to leave Monday Night Raw in a rush this week, especially since The Undertaker made his highly anticipated return to the same city where his streak ended at the hands of Brock Lesnar.

It’s common knowledge now that live events and dark segments often provide some hilarious moments.

DARK SEGMENTS

Recently, we’ve had Kevin Owens berate a child, Owens and Jericho locked in a shark cage and hovering above the ring, while the current Universal Champion also had Roman Reigns breaking character at a live event when he made him laugh during a headlock.

The trend here is that Owens is often the highlight of the show, as well as when the cameras stop rolling.

That was the case again this week, with Owens and Jericho standing opposite The Deadman with ‘@WrestleReed’ providing the brilliant footage.

As you’ll be able to see in the video below, the new United States Champion and his best friend were brilliant on the microphone with plenty of comedic moments, including a brilliant line from Owens about how The Phenom is his mother’s favourite wrestler.

The fans couldn’t help but laugh at the jokes, with Jericho stealing the show with his usual catchphrases.

He said: “So unless you want to deal with the fists of Jericho – punch you in the face maaaan – maybe you should go away, now…from here…do you understand what I’m saying to you right now, man? Ya dig?”

Owens had an equally amusing response, claiming he upset The Undertaker before pushing his best friend into a chokeslam, and then eating one himself as he tried to apologise, sending the fans home happy.

What did you make of the post-Raw segment featuring Owens, Jericho and The Undertaker? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
Royal Rumble
Chris Jericho
Wrestlemania
WWE
The Undertaker

