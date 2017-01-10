World number one Andy Murray has admitted in an interview with The Times that he had doubts about accepting a knighthood due to the impact it may have on his career.

2016 was an unforgettable year for the Scot.

He was once again crowned Wimbledon champion and Olympic gold medalist, he finally became world number one following eight tournament victories, eclipsing his long rival Novak Djokovic, he was awarded a knighthood for his contribution to British sport, and perhaps most excitingly for him, he became a father of beautiful baby girl Sophia Olivia in February.

Article continues below

Murray did, however, briefly worry about how the knighthood might affect his career, following an email he received from wife Kim whilst at a training camp in Miami.

Murray believed the award may only add more pressure for him to perform on the world stage.

Article continues below

"I spoke to a few of the people closest to me. I didn't have too long, but obviously, you think about something like that because I do feel like it's obviously a big honour." Murray told The Times.

"With that comes maybe a little bit more responsibility. I'm still very young, I'm still competing and obviously don't want anything to distract me or affect my performance on the court."

This honour is one which comes with a degree of responsibility and before accepting the award he sought advice from his wife Kim and mother Judy.

He continued: "I kept it fairly quiet and just spoke to the people that I was closest with and explained what the situation was. I just tried to get the best advice possible."

Murray did admit that although he was very honoured to be given the award, it has become slightly awkward amongst other players on the tour.

"Players have been chatting to me about it and asking how it works, what does it mean and what do we call you."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms