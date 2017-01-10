Official online NBA destination in the UK

Karl-Anthony Towns.

Watch: Karl-Anthony Towns outscores Mavericks 20-19 in impressive first quarter

Karl-Anthony Towns has already become one of the NBA's best players, and he's only in his second season in the league.

On Monday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves star added some more film to his already long highlight reel, guiding his struggling squad to a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick out of Kentucky got off to a scorching-hot start on Monday night in Minneapolis, outscoring the Mavericks by himself in the first quarter. Though the scoreboard showed the Timberwolves leading 33-19 after one period, Towns scored 20 of those points all by himself.

As impressive as the point total was, the way Towns went about it was even more amazing. In the below video, Towns hits a pair of threes, a couple of mid-range jumpers, some post shots and turns in a monster dunk:

Towns also shows off his skills at both creating his own shot off the dribble and being in the right place to catch a pass from a teammate and put it through the hoop without needing an extra step.

Charlotte Hornets v Minnesota Timberwolves

In the victory, Towns finished with 34 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. For the season, Towns is averaging 21.7 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves improved to 12-26 with the win, which has them tied for 13th place in the Western Conference. However, they're only 3.5 games behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.

Towns and his teammates return to the court on Wednesday night against the red-hot Houston Rockets, who have won eight-straight games and take on the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.

