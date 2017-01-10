Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cesc Fabregas.

Cesc Fabregas trolls Thibaut Courtois with funny video after training

Spirits are high at Chelsea at the moment. Despite suffering a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham their title challenge remains on track as they maintain a five-point lead at the top of the table.

So it's no surprise to see their stars playing around with each other on social media.

Fans may be worried that the joking and trolling is getting in the way of their hard work to bring the title back to Stamford Bridge, but in this particular instance, both have combined rather conveniently.

Most Chelsea fans will have seen Thibaut Courtois scoring a superb free kick earlier this week. The Belgian stopper showed he can put away a dead ball as well as he can keep one out and earned some serious plaudits for his technique on social media.

But now he has gone from protagonist to victim, as midfielder Cesc Fabregas has brought Courtois back down to earth with a bang.

During training, the Spanish midfielder put a couple of well-placed shots past the 24-year-old, which were luckily captured on camera.

He managed to get a hold of the footage to post on his official Instagram page and trolled his teammate by adding the caption: “Easy practice against @thibautcourtois today in training.” before adding a number of cheeky emojis. 

Very cheeky from the ex-Arsenal man.

Chelsea marked their progress through to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 4-1 victory over Peterborough United over the weekend, with goals coming from Pedro, Michy Batshuayi and Willian.

But they will be able to get their title challenge back on the front foot on Saturday when they take on last season's champions Leicester City.

