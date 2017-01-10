Max Verstappen's driving throughout 2016 made it clear for all to see why Red Bull snapped up the 19-year-old a couple of seasons ago.

His courageous and often astonishing driving displays simply blew Formula One fans away.

For a youngster, he was so cool, so composed, and gave off an impression of real confidence.

The Dutchman was not afraid to go head to head with the best, and consistently gave Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, and co. a serious run for their money.

Though from the outside, it is displays on the track that have won him so much affection and respect, off the track the youngster is evidently a courteous, down to earth, and genuine sportsman.

It came after a turbulent 2015 season; Verstappen and the Red Bull team were travelling home from the Canadian Grand Prix.

Verstappen was informed his seat had been double booked, and that far removed from the luxurious life afforded of a professional sportsman, the 19-year-old was forced to sit in economy seating by the toilets.

Rather than kick up a fuss, he took it on the chin, shrugged his shoulders, and put this ultimately trivial dilemma into perspective.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner follows suit in his admiration for the youngster, telling Motorsport.com: "Max is very, very good - and he's so enthusiastic about everything. He's like a Labrador puppy that just wants to get into everything.

"Whether that's the history of the sport, whether that's what's going on in the junior formulas, or in karting, he loves his racing. He feels privileged to be a Formula 1 driver.

"There was an instance earlier in the year where flights from Montreal ended up getting double-booked and there were no business class seats available. So he ended up having to sit down by the toilets in economy.

"With others. it would've been a major issue, but [with Max] it was no issue at all. We got: 'No problem, if that's what's available, I'll do it, I'll go down there'. And I think that's what's so refreshing about him. It's just enthusiasm for being a Formula 1 driver and doing what he does."

Do not be mistaken, though, as soon as he puts the helmet on, Verstappen transforms into a determined, spirited, and aggressive driver.

Never was this more prominent than at the Hungarian Grand Prix, when Red Bull demanded him to drop back and slow the field so teammate Daniel Ricciardo could pull away.

Such is his never say die outlook, he famously told the engineers at Red Bull no. He told the team he could not go any slower because he was already driving like his 'grandma'.

