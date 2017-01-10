Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Mesut Ozil is on his way to becoming world class according to Germany legend Lothar Matthaus.

Lothar Matthaus reveals what Arsenal's Mesut Ozil must do to become world class

Twelve months ago former Germany captain Lothar Matthaus criticised Mesut Ozil of "hiding" in big matches and being "too inconsistent" - despite being highly regarded at both club and international level.

The Germany midfielder has won the World Cup with Die Mannschaft and La Liga with Real Madrid - marking the two biggest honours he has won during his career to date.

Matthaus has claimed that an elusive Premier League title is holding him back from being considered amongst the world's most elite players. Although some would already consider him on that level.

It's unquestionable that Ozil, alongside Alexis Sanchez, are the key men for Arsenal, who are currently a significant eight points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, in the title race.

And the world's best players are not only judged on their individual ability and influence on the game but what they also manage to win - whether that be at club or international level.

In fairness to the Arsenal midfielder, Ozil has achieved something that few players stand a chance of accomplishing, by winning the World Cup with Germany in 2014.

Lacking silverware

But, where club football is concerned, the 28-year-old doesn't boast anywhere near as many trophies as those considered truly 'world class'.

Simply judging the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi - considered the two best players on the planet - it's easy to see Ozil is way off the mark.

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

However, his influence for Arsenal is unquestionable - having made the most assists (19) in the Premier League last season. 

And Matthaus appears to have softened his stance on Ozil, whose performances the 55-year-old has previously criticised, by claiming the Arsenal star is on his way to being considered world class.

Matthaus backing Ozil

“I’m still critical about Ozil. He is known for the decisive pass, and now he has become more dangerous," said Matthaus, as per the Mirror.

"That’s why I see him on the way to world class – but that also includes the title for me. A half-step to the world class for me is still missing.”

FBL-WC-2018-GER-CZE

But regardless of where the Germany legend ranks Ozil amongst the world's elite, the Gunners are desperate for him to sign a new deal, to end the ongoing transfer saga.

Talks of a new and improved long-term deal for the Germany international have been going on for months. However, after discussions had appeared to have stalled, Ozil has since vowed to sign a new deal so long as Arsene Wenger remains manager.

