When the Oklahoma City Thunder drafted University of Pittsburgh’s Steven Adams with the 12th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, they knew he’d be a bit of a project.

And for the last three seasons, that’s exactly what he was.

During his rookie year, he averaged 3.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in just 14.8 minutes per game as he adjusted to the professional game. He followed that up by putting up 7.7 points and 7.5 rebounds over 25.3 minutes while starting 67 of 70 games during his sophomore campaign in 2014-2015 and then 8.0 points and 6.7 rebounds over 25.2 minutes while starting all 80 games he appeared in last season.

When Kevin Durant decided to bolt out of town in free agency, Adams entered this season with added expectations, especially on the offensive end.

And he has delivered.

Through 39 games, the 23-year-old New Zealander is averaging 12.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.2 steals per game over 29.9 minutes in a prominent role.

Additionally, he’s shooting 60.6 percent from the field, which is a testament to his shot selection close to the rim.

The career 58.3 percent free throw shooter is also managing a career-high 72.0 mark this year, which is considered to be nearly elite among true NBA centers.

On Monday night against the Chicago Bulls, he had 22 points (on 11-of-14 shooting) with five rebounds. It was his fifth game of the season in which he surpassed 20 points, which led to the following incredible fact.

Before this season, he had never had a 20-plus point game. It’s worth noting that he played in 241 games before this year.

Durant’s absence has clearly led to more opportunities for him, as he’s averaging 8.3 shot attempts per game, up from 5.7 and 5.3 over the last two seasons respectively when Durant was Westbrook’s co-star.

Not only does he look like a Game of Thrones character, but he plays with a tenacity and passion that you can’t teach. He’s also the youngest of 18 Adams kids, which was how his college coach Jamie Dixon initially met him when he was a freshman in high school.

“I knew his brothers, played against his brothers, played with his brothers, down there believe it or not. He had some brothers who were substantially older than him, and that’s how I knew about him. And his coach was also a guy I played with, so yeah, it was all about the relationship, knowing him and knowing his brothers.”

As you can imagine, Adams’ older brothers were also athletic.

Dixon added, “His brothers were really talented. They were like Steve, probably more athletic. [They were] 6-11, 6-9 and just didn’t really get the guidance [that Steven got] is the best way to put it. His coach Kenny McFadden, his brothers, just made sure that Steve didn’t make the same mistake.”

It’s crazy to think about what could have happened if multiple Adams brothers got the chance to play in the United States.

Here we are thinking there are too many Plumlees in the NBA. There could have been at least three Adams bros lacing them up!

Adams is also well-known for his charisma and honesty with the media.

Instead of giving bland, generic answers, Adams talks to reporters as if they’re buddies, which increases his popularity based on the sound bytes he provides.

Just look at how he talked about sporting a new, sweet mustache.

He’s also a heck of a singer.

When an athlete lets you into his or her life, it’s extremely interesting to see how relatable they are to you.

Since he’s in his young 20’s, Adams still has a lot of time to improve even more. That’s why the Thunder gave him a four-year, $100 million contract extension at the beginning of the season.

While he likely won’t become a dominant force like some of the league’s top dogs, he will undoubtedly remain a fan favorite and can realistically average a double-double during his prime while expanding his offensive arsenal in the process.

While he clearly can’t fill the void that Durant left, he can be part of the solution moving forward for the Thunder, which is all they can ask for.

At 23-16, the Thunder are currently in 7th place in the West , but are just a couple of games out of 4th place. Now with Victor Oladipo back in the lineup and healthy, they will have an opportunity to move up in the standings.

We know what Westbrook brings on a nightly basis and what most players on the Thunder can provide on a nightly basis.

Adams is the x-factor and the rest of the NBA is starting to become aware of it.