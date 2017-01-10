Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Liverpool fans are loving Emre Can's reaction to the 'wet willy' incident.

Emre Can reacts on Instagram after receiving ‘wet willy’ from Plymouth player

There’s a fairly decent chance that giving Emre Can a ‘wet willy’ during Sunday’s 0-0 FA Cup third round stalemate between his Plymouth team and Liverpool at Anfield will be the one thing, above anything else, that football fans remember Sonny Bradley for.

The 25-year-old defender, who’s well on his way to becoming something of a lower-league journeyman having had spells at the likes of Aldershot Town, Portsmouth and Crawley Town - made headlines with his unusual attempts to antagonise and unsettle the Germany international.

Bradley put his hand underneath Can’s arm and then stuck his finger in the versatile midfielder’s ear. The Liverpool player, needless to say, looked pretty freaked out by the incident and appealed to the referee to take action.

Can also pointed to his head as if to say ‘that guy is crazy and I have no idea what he’s up to’.

But what does he make of the incident now, 48 hours after the dust has settled?

Well, Can has posted about it on Instagram, and his words have certainly raised smiles on the Liverpool supporters’ faces.

“For sure not the result we were looking for. But wet willy alarm against Plymouth?!” he posted on Instagram, alongside footage of the incident. “Anyways: we will give 100% for getting to the next round. Focused on Southampton now. With cleaned ears... #WetWilly #weird #YNWA #EC23 #Plymouth #FACup”.

Notice the way he uses the hashtag #weird to sum up his thoughts.

Liverpool fans react

Here’s how Liverpool fans have reacted to Can’s Instagram post…

Liverpool will go head-to-head against Plymouth again at Home Park on January 18 and it’s safe to assume Can will be keeping a safe distance away from Bradley.

Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

