Football

Neven Subotic.

Borussia Dortmund's Neven Subotic addresses Liverpool transfer links

Liverpool is in desperate need of some more defensive cover this month if they hope to maintain a serious title challenge over the course of the entire campaign.

With Mamadou Sakho on the way out of the club having not featured all season, manager Jurgen Klopp is short of viable cover at the back.

Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren have been Klopp's first choice centre-back pairing, but with the former having missed the past month through injury, he has been forced to rely on the likes of Ragnar Klavan and Emre Can filling in at the back in his absence.

But now, Klopp may be handed something of a lifeline by being given the opportunity to reunite with one of his former players.

Over the summer, a deal to bring Borussia Dortmund defender Neven Subotic was on the cards, only for it to fail to materialise.

But just a few months later and the deal could be resurrected after comments by the player's agent have captured the imaginations of transfer gossip column writers up and down the country.

Frieder Gamm refused to deny that a move this month could be a genuine possibility and the player himself has added fuel to the fire by pouring praise onto his former manager.

"Klopp has been my mentor for nine years, he supported me, encouraged me, had trust in me," he said per the Daily Mirror.

"With him and Dortmund I had the most amazing time. For that I am forever thankful.

FBL-EUR-C3-TOTTENHAM-DORTMUND

"He was and is an important person in my life and I owe him a lot."

Klopp signed Subotic while at Dortmund from another of his former clubs Mainz, back in 2008.

The Serb international quickly formed a strong partnership alongside Mats Hummels and helped contribute to two Bundesliga titles.

During his time there he has made a total of 258 appearances, scoring 18 goals, though his playing time has been restricted to just 11 games this term.

