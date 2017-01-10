As Shawn Michaels made his return to the WWE on Monday Night Raw, it was Rusev that stole the show during the segment.

The Heart Break Kid was back to promote his new movie – The Resurrection of Gavin Stone – and The Bulgarian Brute was adamant that he had to put his real-life wife Lana in the movie for it to be a success.

SEGMENT WITH HBK

We also had Enzo Amore and Big Cass hijack the party, with Rusev eating a Sweet Chin Music moments later, but it was the latest in a long line of impressive segments from the former United States Champion.

He’s proven to be a natural on the microphone, with his quick jibes and bland comedic jokes often going down well with the WWE Universe.

Yet again, he proved why fans call him the true internet champion.

CONGRATULATING JERICHO

Chris Jericho dethroned Roman Reigns for the United States crown in the main event of Raw, and Rusev didn’t sound too happy with how it all went down, criticising the booking and poking fun at WWE’s creative team.

He posted: “Big congrats to Jericho. After 17000 matches against Roman, he finally won the US Championship. Not like anybody else had a chance.”

Rusev is obviously referring to the fact that there’s been a lot of criticism in recent months regarding the main event picture on Monday Night Raw.

On the red brand, it’s usually Reigns, Jericho, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins occupying the main event scene, and we see numerous combinations between the four closing out the show.

As opposed to SmackDown Live, with AJ Styles being the star attraction, yet the likes of The Miz, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin getting big opportunities.

While it probably won’t change anything with WrestleMania around the corner, some fans on Twitter certainly understood where he was coming from.

