Although Andy Murray is only 29-years-old, and perhaps at the peak of his already illustrious career, he is already beginning to plan ahead for the future.

Murray ended 2016 as the world number one, and the icing on the cake for the Scot was being knighted in the Queen's New Year's honours list, as well as taking claim to the BBC Sport's Personality of the Year award, capping off a sensational year.

Following such a successful year, you get the feeling it could be a downhill slope from now on. And so in true British fashion, Murray was bombarded by the media regarding his retirement plans.

Murray told The Times when asked about his post-career plans: "Something within British tennis probably, potentially coaching another player.

"I would like to do something in football. I watch loads of it. I am into my fantasy sports a lot.

"I want to try my hand at coaching at some stage, but I wouldn't think immediately after I finish.

"I will also aim to spend a lot of time at home with family and see my child, or children, growing up.'

Murray returned to action the other week, reaching the final of the Qatar Open before eventually succumbing to long-time rival Novak Djokovic in a tense three-set battle in the final.

It will have been a bitter taste of defeat for Murray, especially given it came at the hands of the man he famously leapfrogged to claim the world number one accolade.

Next up for Murray is the Australian Open. Should his Serbian rival be victorious, and Murray fail to reach the semis, he will lose the title he fought so dearly for.

Regardless, whether it be coaching the next rising superstar in the world of tennis, or drawing up tactical masterplans to defeat opponents at football, Murray is sure to enjoy a long and happy retirement.

It is no secret that he is an incredibly determined character, and has worked his socks off for everything he has.

So perhaps retirement and a new career path may soon be a welcome boost for the tireless Scot.

