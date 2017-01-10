Hunter Renfrow is going to the Patriots - so says all of Twitter

Deshaun Watson grabbed all the headlines as Clemson did the seemingly impossible by defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the College Football Playoff 34-31 at Raymond James Stadium last night.

But the man of the hour, who social media was buzzing about, is Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow who hauled in the game-winning touchdown with just a second left on the clock to give the Tigers their first national title since 1981.

Renfrow is now a star and because he's a slightly smaller than average and white wide receiver, the link to the New England Patriots has already started. Twitter went absolutely mad with it during and after the game.

The New Welker/Edelman/Amendola

The Patriots have a history of bringing in under the radar or underperforming talent on the offensive side of the ball and turning them into very solid skill position players. Just look at Danny Woodhead, Wes Welker, Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan.

And now people are saying that Renfrow is the latest in a long line of Patriots white guys. In fact, some are already proclaiming that Belichick has already drafted him.

The Tweets

Here are just a small sampling of the people connecting the Pats and their soon to be star.

Here's our favourite one. Watch out Houston, the Pats already have their secret weapon ready.

The undersized slot receiver finished the game with 10 catches for 92 yards and two touchdown receptions. And his winning TD was on a rub route. Belichick must be licking his lips back in Foxboro over the former walk-on prospect who played baseball in high school and earned a scholarship.

Unfortunately, we probably won't see Renfrow in the league until 2018 at the earliest. So maybe put the customized Pats jerseys on ice.

