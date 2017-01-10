In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Belichick and Renfrow.

Hunter Renfrow is going to the Patriots - so says all of Twitter

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Deshaun Watson grabbed all the headlines as Clemson did the seemingly impossible by defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the College Football Playoff 34-31 at Raymond James Stadium last night.

But the man of the hour, who social media was buzzing about, is Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow who hauled in the game-winning touchdown with just a second left on the clock to give the Tigers their first national title since 1981.

Renfrow is now a star and because he's a slightly smaller than average and white wide receiver, the link to the New England Patriots has already started. Twitter went absolutely mad with it during and after the game.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

The New Welker/Edelman/Amendola

The Patriots have a history of bringing in under the radar or underperforming talent on the offensive side of the ball and turning them into very solid skill position players. Just look at Danny Woodhead, Wes Welker, Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan. 

New England Patriots v San Francisco 49ers

And now people are saying that Renfrow is the latest in a long line of Patriots white guys. In fact, some are already proclaiming that Belichick has already drafted him.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Another Giants distraction after Packers playoff loss - this time involving a plane

Another Giants distraction after Packers playoff loss - this time involving a plane

Twitter went crazy with Hunter Renfrow to the Patriots jokes

Twitter went crazy with Hunter Renfrow to the Patriots jokes

Randy Orton destroys Conor McGregor with brutal joke on Twitter - fans react

Randy Orton destroys Conor McGregor with brutal joke on Twitter - fans react

WWE could reportedly make huge change to Triple H’s WrestleMania plans

WWE could reportedly make huge change to Triple H’s WrestleMania plans

How Mourinho reacted when Fergie recently asked to travel on Man Utd coach

How Mourinho reacted when Fergie recently asked to travel on Man Utd coach

Why Andres Iniesta called Real Madrid players after FIFA’s The Best awards

Why Andres Iniesta called Real Madrid players after FIFA’s The Best awards

The Tweets

Here are just a small sampling of the people connecting the Pats and their soon to be star.

Here's our favourite one. Watch out Houston, the Pats already have their secret weapon ready.

The undersized slot receiver finished the game with 10 catches for 92 yards and two touchdown receptions. And his winning TD was on a rub route. Belichick must be licking his lips back in Foxboro over the former walk-on prospect who played baseball in high school and earned a scholarship.

Unfortunately, we probably won't see Renfrow in the league until 2018 at the earliest. So maybe put the customized Pats jerseys on ice.

CFP National Championship

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Bill Belichick
Superbowl
Tom Brady
NFL Draft
NFL
New England Patriots

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again