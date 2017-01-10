Official online NBA destination in the UK

Report: The NBA team GM's are convinced Kevin Durant nearly chose over Warriors

Boston Celtics fans have even more of a reason to have beef with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As you likely remember, the Celtics were among the frontrunners to land free agent Kevin Durant in this past offseason.

However, it was just discovered exactly how close the Celtics were to signing him and the Cavaliers are to blame.

At the beginning of the season, Durant admitted that he “damn sure wasn’t” going to the Warriors if they had beaten the Cavs in the finals.

But, that left everyone wondering where he would have gone, which he didn’t reveal.

In a recent feature, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, who had inside information on Durant’s signing, expanded on the speculation, saying “Many sources around the NBA come to believe this: Boston might have landed Durant had the Warriors won the Finals — as Durant wouldn’t want to have looked like a man hopping aboard a dynasty.”

While the Celtics were able to attract Al Horford after Durant signed with Golden State, they would have landed a bonafide superstar and someone who LeBron James has a hard time dealing with in Durant.

In November, the Celtics faithful booed him heavily when the Warriors played in Boston, which irked him.

"What can they be mad about?" Durant exclaimed to ESPN’s Chris Haynes after that game. ”I never played there. I never said I was going there. But they're going to support their team. It's one of the best fan bases in the league -- top-five, easily. So no matter who goes in there, they're going to boo them. But I have no attachment to Boston at all.”

Boston forward Jae Crowder really took exception to Durant’s choice to sign elsewhere. "We were the only team in the NBA to beat [Golden State and the Cleveland Cavaliers] on their home court. The only team in the NBA, the Boston Celtics," Crowder told MassLive.com three weeks after Durant's decision.

"We told him that. We played him clips from both games and told him basically the scouting report of how we guarded Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson] -- our entire game plan, basically. That's what made me mad. We f---ing told him everything we do to beat these guys, and we beat them, and he went and joined them,” he said.

This season, Durant is averaging 25.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Warriors, who instantly became the favorite to win the NBA title soon after joined the franchise.

As a result, Celtics fans can only wonder about what life would be like with KD in town.

