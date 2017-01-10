How Mourinho reacted when Fergie recently asked to travel on Man Utd coach

Was Jose Mourinho actually Sir Alex Ferguson’s number one choice to replace him as Manchester United manager in 2013?

We’ll probably never know - Ferguson, a close friend of his successor David Moyes, wouldn’t want to embarrass the current Sunderland boss by admitting it publicly - although in 2015 he revealed that Moyes wasn’t the only manager they considered for the job.

"I asked Pep to phone me before he accepted an offer from another club but he didn't and wound up joining Bayern Munich in July 2013,” Ferguson revealed in his book ‘Leading’, per Sky Sports. "When we started the process of looking for my replacement, we established that several very desirable candidates were unavailable.

"It became apparent that Jose Mourinho had given his word to Roman Abramovich that he would return to Chelsea and that Carlo Ancelotti would succeed him at Real Madrid.

"We also knew that Jurgen Klopp was happy at Borussia Dortmund and would be signing a new contract.

"Meantime, Louis van Gaal had undertaken to lead the Dutch attempt to win the 2014 World Cup."

There were allegations Mourinho cried after 'snub'

This suggests that Mourinho, contrary to an allegation published in a book by Diego Torres back in 2013, wasn’t upset that Ferguson had overlooked him for the United job when the legendary Scot brought an abrupt end to his 26-year spell at Old Trafford.

Torres had alleged that Mourinho broke down in tears - per the Guardian - following the ‘snub’.

But it seems they're getting on very well...

If that seemingly far-fetched story were true then it’s hard to imagine this latest tale about Ferguson asking to travel on the United team coach to a recent away game being accurate.

According to the Telegraph’s James Ducker, Mourinho was more than happy for Ferguson to travel with the squad to the away game - and even offered the 75-year-old his seat on the coach.

“Mourinho disclosed in an interview last month that he was not one to be haunted by “ghosts” of the past and had made a point of inviting Ferguson to United’s Carrington training headquarters to watch training, talk to the players and share lunch with him,” Ducker writes.

“And it has since emerged that, when Ferguson recently requested permission to travel on the United team coach to an away match, Mourinho assured him that he did not need to ask and could sit anywhere he wanted, including in the seat reserved for the manager.

“It also transpires that, before United played Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on New Year’s Eve, Mourinho went to seek out Ferguson in a private suite beneath the directors’ box in Old Trafford’s south stand to wish the Scot a happy 75th birthday. As reported by ESPN, Ferguson, now a United director, was hosting at a table he uses to invite guests to games and was understood to have been touched by Mourinho’s gesture.”

It’s clear that no grudge exists between Ferguson and Mourinho; in fact, it’s abundantly clear that they have huge mutual respect for one another.

