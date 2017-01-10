Under-fire Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has not featured in the Premier League since the Reds' 2-2 home draw against struggling West Ham last month.

Instead, Simon Mignolet, who had raised concerns with both Jurgen Klopp and the fans last season, has deputised in the German 'keeper's absence.

It's certainly been a testing start to the former Mainz goalkeeper's Anfield career, after joining Liverpool for £4.7 million in the summer.

Karius had been ever-present in the Premier League since late September, while Mignolet was handed a reduced role in the club's cup fixtures.

But the recent change in circumstances has highlighted the current dilemma Klopp is facing at Liverpool, who have conceded the most goals out of all the teams in the top six.

Mignolet began the season as the club's number one, before swiftly being replaced by Karius, only for the 23-year-old's most recent performances leaving fans frustrated by their options at the back.

Liverpool have arguably one of the weaker defences amongst the teams competing for the title, and their goalkeeper situation has also heaped further pressure on Klopp's top scorers to continue to find the net with regularity.

Costly Cherries error

Karius' biggest blunder came away to Bournemouth, where his fumble allowed Nathan Ake to latch onto the loose ball to score a late winner in a shock 4-3 victory for the Cherries.

But former Liverpool goalkeeper David James has backed both of the Reds' goalkeepers to improve and believes the pair are quality options for Klopp, who is hoping to sure up his side which continues to leak goals.

“He was a great acquisition,” James told the Daily Star. “He's raw, there's quite a few in the Premier League who are polished and you wonder how they're going to improve.

“He is a very capable goalkeeper and with good coaching you're going to produce an even better goalkeeper."

However, while James considers Karius a quality long-term prospect for Liverpool, ex-Reds defender Jamie Carragher recently claimed Klopp should try to obtain the services of Manchester City outcast Joe Hart, who is currently on loan in Serie A with Torino.

James sees positives

James, though, believes Klopp should be seeing his current situation in a positive light, despite still not being 100% sure of his preferred choice between the sticks - insisting Mignolet is improving.

“I still think with Simon Mignolet there's areas to his game that he's improving, but there's still room for more improvement." the former Liverpool and England goalkeeper added.

“If I'm Jurgen Klopp and I've got two outstanding goalkeepers to choose from, then happy days.”

Karius could well retain his place between the sticks, after featuring in Liverpool's goalless draw with Plymouth on Sunday, for the Reds' EFL Cup semi-final first leg away to Southampton.

However, Mignolet seems the likely candidate to start at Old Trafford, when the Reds face their bitter rivals in the weekend's big Premier League meeting on Sunday - unless Karius's performance against the Saints on Wednesday can tempt Klopp to change his mind.

