Laurent Koscielny says he scored a better goal than Giroud's scorpion kick

Olivier Giroud almost single-handedly reinvented the perception of himself recently, thanks to his impressive scorpion kick against Crystal Palace.

Having struggled to establish himself in the Gunners starting XI for the majority of the campaign, the Frenchman has discovered a rich vein of form over the past month with a number of late goals earning the Gunners points and passage through to the next round of the FA Cup.

Not being known as a player with an eye for the spectacular, the scorpion kick proved to be a little piece of magic that got everyone debating about whose was better; his or Henrikh Mkhitaryan's.

Article continues below

Giroud himself has admitted that there was a large element of luck involved in the goal, and quickly played down his acrobatics while the rest of the country waxed lyrical about it.

But it now seems that he isn't the only one who thinks there was a great gig helping of luck involved, as teammate Laurent Koscielny has not only agreed with him but also believes he scored an even better goal earlier in the season.

Article continues below

Speaking to the club's official site, the defender took the opportunity to poke a little fun at his friend and colleague by saying that his Rabona goal on Arsenal’s Member’s Day was even more impressive.

“Oli’s was very lucky and he can try that 10 times but I’m not sure he’d score it 10 times. Mine is more difficult because I needed time to progress with my skills," Koscielny said.

“He had a little bit of luck for that goal but he tried it, so it’s a nice goal. The goal was very quick because we started in our box and arrived in their box within four or five passes.

"The cross was behind Olivier but when you are confident, and I think he is, you can try those things.

“He’s been building his confidence over the course of the season by scoring lots of goals, and he was able to use it to try that skill. It was amazing because it hit the bar on the way in.

"It was behind him, he tried the scorpion kick and it worked. That’s why it’s amazing."

What do you think? Let us know in the comments ...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms