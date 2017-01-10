Official online NBA destination in the UK

Kyle O’Quinn ejected after throwing Anthony Davis into stands

NBA referees have a very tough job.

On virtually every call (except a jump-ball) there’s a winner and a loser. Therefore, they’re the focus of a lot of anger and disgust.

NBA superstars and veterans are often times the beneficiary of favorable calls.

On Monday night, up 85-63, one of those superstars (Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans) attempted to take the ball to the hole, but frustrated New York Knicks reserve Kyle O’Quinn denied him the opportunity.

What would have been an easy two points turned into a free throw opportunity with Davis sent sprawling into the stands after a hard foul.

As a result of the play, Davis left the game and underwent an x-ray on his hip that ended up being negative. O’Quinn was assessed a “flagrant 2” foul, which immediately ejected him from the game.

"Bruised hip, a hip pointer," Davis told ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, describing his injury. "[It was] a hard foul. I really didn't look at it yet. I saw what he did but it is what it is.”

Denver Nuggets v New Orleans Pelicans

"Obviously it is going to be sore," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry added. "We will know more tomorrow. ... It's a hard foul. I didn't actually see the play. I saw the replay. I don't think [O'Quinn] is a dirty player by any stretch of the imagination. Just a hard foul. [The officials] thought it was over the top.”

O’Quinn tweeted out the following regarding the play.

For once, it doesn’t seem like there are any hard feelings between either party.

Perhaps that would have been different if Davis was seriously injured.

