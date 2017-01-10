It’s no secret that John Cena’s time in the WWE will eventually come to an end, with many assuming it’s only a matter of time before he transitions into a Hollywood star, and makes appearances like The Rock.

He’s been the face of the company for over a decade now, following in the footsteps of Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and many more.

REPLACEMENT

Obviously, there comes a time where the star needs to be replaced for numerous reasons.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Many have assumed that Vince McMahon’s stubbornness will result in Roman Reigns replacing Cena as the face, although, that may not be the case if rumours are to be believed.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has claimed that the WWE are currently desperate to find the next top superstar.

Article continues below

Speaking on the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer noted that there is a strong belief internally that the superstar they’re looking for is currently not on the roster, whether that’s on Raw or SmackDown, or on NXT.

DESPERATE SEARCH

That’s why they’re still searching all over the world to find somebody, and it comes as no surprise that NJPW’s Kenny Omega is the name on everyone’s lips right now.

At the minute, it still looks as if Vince wants Reigns to be the replacement, considering rumours have him winning the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, and could even main event WrestleMania for the third year running.

You could argue that the WWE only have themselves to blame for this, as the desire to bring back part-time stars clearly takes the opportunities from guys that deserve it.

Cena has done a fantastic job during his time at the top, and it looks like a near-impossible task to find a suitable replacement who can dominate for the same amount of time.

Sure, AJ Styles is incredibly gifted and probably deserves that spot, but he won’t be able to do that for many more years.

Then you have to question what the WWE are doing with NXT, and that's supposed to be the developmental system where they can create the next Cena, rather that bring in big names to take those spots.

Who do you think WWE should have as the next John Cena? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms