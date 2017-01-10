Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Luis Suarez 'insulted' referee during Barcelona's 1-1 draw against Villarreal

We’ve seen on numerous occasions throughout his career that frustration can get the better of Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan forward has been involved in three separate biting incidents - against Otman Bakkal in 2010, Branislav Ivanovic in 2013 and Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup finals - while there have been other incidents where he’s either lashed out or said something foolish in the heat of the moment.

Suarez has, for the most part, managed to steer clear of controversy and control his temper since his £75 million transfer to Barcelona two-and-a-half years ago.

However, damning footage emerged shortly after Barcelona’s 1-1 draw against Villarreal at the newly-named Estadio de la Cerámica on Sunday evening which appeared to show Suarez landing a sly punch on the back of Sergio Asenjo’s head.

Suarez avoided punishment for incident but more footage has now emerged of Suarez allowing frustration to get the better of him against the Yellow Submarine.

Barcelona’s players - and their supporters - were incensed by some of the questionable decisions made by referee Ignacio Iglesias during the 90 minutes.

And there was one particular decision made by Iglesias that prompted Suarez - per El Día Después on Movistar+ - to insult the match official and his assistants.

TOPSHOT-FBL-ESP-LIGA-VILLARREAL-BARCELONA

The incident that angered Suarez

First of all, let’s take a closer look at the incident that riled Suarez.

Messi’s shot was clearly blocked by Bruno Soriano’s hand and a penalty should have been awarded for the visiting team.

Suarez 'insults' referee after penalty isn't awarded

But when play was allowed to continue, Suarez - per Catalan newspaper Sport - is alleged to have insulted the ref by calling him a ‘Cagon’ - or a ‘wimp’.

Here’s the match footage in full (or skip to 1:48 in the video).

Another blow for Barcelona

Luis Enrique’s men avoided slumping to their third league defeat of the season thanks to Lionel Messi’s magnificent late free-kick.

But a solitary point means they now trail league leaders Real Madrid by five points and drop to third in the table behind Sevilla.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

