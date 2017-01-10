Cohen Bramall was not the type of signing Arsenal fans were expecting at the Emirates during the January transfer window, but that is what they got.

The former Hednesford Town full-back enjoyed a successful short trial at the north London club just before Christmas, and on Tuesday was officially announced as an Arsenal player.

Bramall, who previously had trials with Crystal Palace, Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham, has seen his weekly £400-a-week factory job at Bentley Motors in Crewe be exchanged for an eye-pleasing £3000-a-week deal at the Emirates.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

In fact, the left-winger turned full-back had been made redundant from his factory job just 24 hours before the Gunners came calling.

Arsenal have paid the non-league outfit just £40,000 for the 20-year-old, who will initially join the club's under-23 squad.

Article continues below

However, the fairytale story which has seen him rise from the depths of English football to arguably the best league in the world has finally sunk in with Bramall, who initially thought the club's interest was a joke.

Redundant Bramall finds employment

"Crystal Palace came in for me and I went on trial with them for the week," said Bramall, as per the Mirror. "And I played in a behind-closed-doors game against Brentford.

"It went OK, and then I went on trial at Sheffield [Wednesday].

"I played a game at Birmingham City on a Monday. Then on the Tuesday, I was made redundant from Bentley Motors and on the Wednesday, Arsenal came in.

"I was gobsmacked and took the chance with both hands. I drove down on the Wednesday and trained with the first team on Thursday and Friday. Then they offered me a deal.

"My mouth dropped, I looked at my agent. It was a pretty emotional response really. I just couldn’t believe it… couldn’t believe it. I just thought ‘yes!’

“It's incredible. Incredible. It’s a dream come true. I can’t believe that I’m here already."

Relishing "mental" opportunity

Arsene Wenger appeared pleased with his latest acquisition, after posing for a photo with the young left-back as he signed his contract.

But while Bramall won't be seriously challenging Nacho Monreal or Kieran Gibbs in the Arsenal first-team just yet, the former non-league player has already had the opportunity to train with the club's elite stars.

Bramall added: "It’s mental because you’re there watching Match of the Day and then the next minute you’re there on the same pitch as Alexis [Sanchez], [Mesut] Ozil, [Olivier] Giroud and Petr Cech."

Wenger has already likened his new recruit to the likes of Olivier Giroud and Laurent Koscielny, who rose through France's lower divisions to become important members of Arsenal's current squad.

And both Bramall and Wenger will be hoping he can reach similar heights in his own career.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms