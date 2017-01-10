Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Punk had backstage heat.

Bruce Prichard claims CM Punk’s straight edge lifestyle had negative impact backstage

Nowadays, fans have their reasons for disliking CM Punk, with some not being pleased about how he walked out on the company.

Others dislike the fact that he’s spoken so negatively about his successful run in the organisation, and instead opted to jump ship to the UFC.

SUCCESSFUL RUN

Although, you can’t deny that he’s one of the biggest stars to have stepped inside of the squared circle in the last 15 years.

The impact he has left still has people talking about him, and that probably won’t stop anytime soon either with some being in the hope that he one day returns.

There will obviously be some bitterness towards him backstage, and former WWE producer Bruce Prichard revealed on his podcast that Punk actually had more heat backstage than he did in the ring.

Speaking on his Something to Wrestle Podcast, he said: “Punk probably generated more heat backstage then he did in front of the camera, but for me, I always liked CM Punk because he had a genuine love for the business.

“He was a fan, he enjoyed the business and he was different, and he didn’t take people’s s**t and I liked that.

“I like the fact that he stood up and was unique in his own way, and for somebody to come into a business that was heavy on the reputation of drugs and partying and all this stuff and be a straight edge guy and denounce drugs and partying, not just publicly, but backstage with the guys, that was taken as a negative when it should’ve been taken as a positive.”

UFC 203: Miocic v Overeem

Like him or not, Punk made sure that the summer of 2011 was an exciting time for wrestling fans, regardless of what his personal beliefs and views were.

What do you make of Bruce Prichard’s revelations regarding CM Punk? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

