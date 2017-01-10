The Atlanta Falcons are set for their first taste of postseason football in four years as they take on the Seattle Seahawks this weekend at the Georgia Dome.

Back in the 2012 playoffs, the Falcons and Seahawks faced off in the NFC divisional round and it was Atlanta that came out of the tie on top, with Matt Ryan passing for three touchdowns in a 30-28 over Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

The Falcons ended up losing out in the conference championship against the San Francisco 49ers in a tight 28-24 loss. Then came a drought, but now ATL are back and have a much better chance of winning it all now than they did back in 2012. And that is all thanks to their truly dominating offense. Let's take a look at them.

Matt Ryan

The man in the middle. Matty Ice is enjoying one hell of a renaissance in his ninth year in the National Football Leauge. Ryan has always put up numbers that would make a lot of quarterbacks eyes water. But there would always be annoying turnovers in him that held the Falcons back just as much as his 300+ yard games helped.

Then everything changed. Ryan completed 69.9% of his passes in 2016 and has a TD:INT ratio of 38:7. That is incredible. There's no wonder he is the favourite to win the MVP. Leading the Falcons to Super Bowl 51 would only confirm that.

Julio Jones

The beast incarnate, Julio Jones is a dominating force outside the hash marks for the Falcons. Atlanta gave the Cleveland Browns five picks in order to move up and take Jones, and it turned out to be a great decision with the physically gifted former Alabama Crimson Tide star realising his potential and turning into a four-time Pro Bowler.

Through 2016, Jones has an insane 7,500 receiving yards during his time in Atlanta, hauling in 486 receptions to go along with his 40 TDs. With this physical phenomenon catching passes, it's no wonder the Falcons offense has become the highest-scoring in the NFL. Jones saw his target share drop by nearly 10% this year and he's still at a level that others can only dream of. That's how good he is.

Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman

Now, just because the Falcons have an MVP-calibre quarterback and an all-world wide receiver, don't assume that their running game is lacking. In Freeman and Coleman, the Falcons boast a tandem that can cause damage whenever they touch the ball.

With Freeman catching passes out of the backfield and Coleman's bruising style wearing down opposing defenses with ease, there's no wonder Atlanta come on strong when games go down to the wire. It's the perfect combination of strength, speed and style.

The dynamic duo combined for 2,483 all-purpose yards in 2016 making them one of the best running back pairs in the league. The Seahawks think they have a strong defensive front, but Atlanta will test them massively.

The Supporting Cast

Those four are the stand-out names, but there are also numerous others who are more than deserving of mentions. Taylor Gabriel has gone from an outcast at the Browns to an exciting and explosive part of Kyle Shanahan's offense, scoring six times on just 35 touches.

Then there's Mohammed Sanu and his 59 catches for 653 yards serving as the perfect Y receiver to Jones' X.

And you can't forget the cavalcade of tight ends that Shanahan employs to devastating affect. Austin Hooper, Levine Toilolo and Jacob Tamme have all looked great at times, putting up 54 receptions for 745 yards and eight touchdowns. The Falcons use two tight end sets on a level that is on par with the Patriots down in Foxboro.

The Falcons have weapons in every single part of the field. This is why they're the newest 'Greatest Show on Turf.' It's undeniable. They're just that good.

