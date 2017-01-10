Manchester City's title win in 2014 seems rather a distant memory now.

Many of its biggest engineers have moved on, Manuel Pellegrini having been replaced with Pep Guardiola, and the likes of Joe Hart, Edin Dzeko, and James Milner all playing elsewhere.

Still, it's amazing how quickly things can change in football.

Article continues below

One of the few constants at the Etihad has been City's erratic defending. For Guardiola, it's John Stones who's a perpetual source of worry, but for Pellegrini, it was Martin Demichelis.

It's fair to say the Argentine isn't your archetypal title-winner, but credit where it's due, he played his part, also helping the Sky Blues to two league cups during his time in England.

Article continues below

The centre-back only left the club in June 2016. It might be expected that with Bayern Munich and City on his CV, he would have gone onto similarly big things, but that hasn't exactly been the case.

Demichelis axed

Instead, he landed a contract with Barcelona's 'other club' Espanyol, but despite them being 11th in La Liga, he's already been deemed surplus to requirements.

The Sun report that his contract has now been terminated after just six uneventful months in which he featured just twice. They obviously didn't even think he was worth the free transfer.

A club statement confirmed:

“On Tuesday, Martin Demichelis and Espanyol reached an agreement to split the Argentine defender’s contract from the club.

“The player, who was under contract until 20 June 2017, will begin a new experience."

Another unsuccessful spell

That's certainly a nice way of putting it. It seems he makes a habit of stints like this, too, as he never actually appeared for Atletico Madrid, joining City within two months of moving to the Vicente Calderon.

“Demichelis joined the club in the summer as a free agent and played two league matches against Eibar and Real Betis, and the Super Cup final in Catalonia," Espanyol added.

“The club thanks the player for his professionalism and commitment to the club, and wish him luck in his new sporting stage."

At 36-years-old, you can't help but wonder whether this might be the end of his somewhat odd career, but he is still being linked with the MLS, particularly by Mundo Deportivo. Let's hope he's got the staying power to see it out if he does end up in America.

Can Manchester City still win the title this season? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms