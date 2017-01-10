You’d be forgiven for forgetting that Paige is not only still a WWE star, but she’s part of the Monday Night Raw roster.

She hasn’t had a fantastic year, though, as something that started off so promising quickly went downhill.

WOMEN'S REVOLUTION

Many claim that she’s the one responsible for the women’s revolution even taking place at all, but has found herself watching from the outside as the likes of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks continue to reach new heights.

Instead, she’s been suffering from injuries, spending time in rehab during her suspension as well as travelling with her real-life partner, former WWE star Alberto Del Rio.

Nowadays, you’ll find her tweeting more than anything, declaring her love to the former WWE Champion rather than commenting on what we’re seeing on WWE television.

There was a lot of excitement circulating on social media last week, as plenty of reports suggested that both she and Emma would be making their televised returns to Monday Night Raw as they were spotted backstage.

However, that didn’t come to fruition as it was revealed that the former Diva’s Champion was there to have her neck checked out by WWE officials.

WRESTLEMANIA 33

Unfortunately for her fans, a return isn’t on the cards anytime soon either.

According to PWInsider, Paige is currently not expected back to the ring for a while, and she's also expected to miss the WrestleMania 33 event in Orlando on April 2.

They’re claiming that her current status is seen as ‘touch and go’, and the WWE want her neck to be fully healed before she can start taking bumps in the ring again.

Judging by her recent tweets, her relationship with the company doesn’t seem to be at its best, with many suggesting she’s looking for a way out.

However, with this update, it’s clear the WWE still value her highly and want her to heal before risking her out in the ring again.

What do you make of the news that Paige could miss WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

