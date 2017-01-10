Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

lucas perez arsenal.

Arsenal fans will love the ‘Get To Know Me’ section on Lucas Perez’s website

Lucas Perez wasn’t the superstar forward signing Arsenal fans were hoping for in the summer, but the Spanish striker has settled in well at the Emirates Stadium following his £17.1 million move from Deportivo La Coruna at the end of August.

Lucas was snapped up by Arsene Wenger after scoring an impressive 17 goals in 37 appearances for Depor last season and significantly boosted his wages in the process.

The 28-year-old has only featured sporadically for the Gunners - particularly in the Premier League - and has played a rather peripheral role for the Gunners so far this season.

But Lucas has still managed to show what he’s all about on several occasions in recent months.

In 13 appearances for the English club, he’s scored six goals - three of which came against FC Basel in the Champions League.

He’s a penalty box predator, capable of scoring all different types of goals inside the box, and Arsenal fans are happy they now have a quality back-up forward.

FBL-EUR-C1-BASEL-ARSENAL

Lucas's 'Get To Know Me' section on his website

But while the Gunners faithful now know about Lucas Perez the player, how much do they know about Lucas Perez the man?

If you don’t know much about him, then it’s well worth popping over to his personal website.

There’s a ‘Get To Know Me’ section and it contains some absolute gems, as people on both Twitter and Reddit have discovered.

You can discover what his biggest addiction is…

p1b6515deh17ro11391pdpts01n69.jpg

Who his favourite actress is…

p1b65185qk14r51quj87j1ohe1ucdd.jpg

What he hates most…

p1b65170gf164947j1iq61tkoqub.jpg

His Uncle Pepe…

p1b6519c5q1hci9o71cdndn010ugf.jpg

What he’d do if he wasn’t a footballer…

p1b651a8fj12ti1juvurf1tpuskeh.jpg

His big wish…

p1b651bb1es6lmg776b10e3ncdj.jpg

His big flaw...

p1b651cass1nj317n816thst4113dl.jpg

And so much more.

Is Lucas the next Arshavin?

Andrey Arshavin endeared himself to the Arsenal fans by being a bit quirky, so perhaps Lucas is about to follow in the Russian’s footsteps.

Arsenal's Russian midfielder Andrey Arsh

