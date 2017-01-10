The January transfer window is always a whirlwind of gossip and false rumours.

It's not entirely clear where they come from, but they're usually easy enough to recognise and are pretty harmless as long as they aren't taken too seriously.

Whether it's Dele Alli moving to the Chinese Super League or Real Madrid signing Aaron Ramsey, we've been treated to quite a few amusing ones already.

Article continues below

Right in the middle of the window, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that Fernando Torres' future was being discussed on Twitter, with his one-year Atletico Madrid contract set to expire in the summer.

Yet, you've got to take your hat off to the source of the latest rumour concerning the World Cup winner. It wasn't a newspaper, or even an unofficial blog, but a completely random man on the internet.

Article continues below

With a little help from Photoshop, although evidently not from a Spanish dictionary, Thomas Clements started proclaiming quite authoritatively that both Marca and Mundo Deportivo were running Torres to Newcastle as their front page stories.

The gentleman in question obviously put a bit of thought into this one - Torres and Rafa Benitez know each other well having worked together at Liverpool, where the striker scored an impressive 65 goals in 102 games.

Even so, given that Benitez is now in charge of a Championship club, the thought of his compatriot linking up with him at St James's Park is quite plainly nonsense.

Hook, line, and sinker

Not to some, though, who weren't banking on someone going to quite so much trouble just to troll Twitter. Congratulations, Mr Clements, wherever you are.

It's also worth remembering that Torres has previously declared a wish to stay at Atletico for as long as they'll have him, and he's probably been put off English football by his largely unhappy stint at Chelsea. So, that should be the end of that particular rumour.

Nonetheless, it's easy to see why Newcastle are being linked with strikers.

The Magpies have relied heavily on Dwight Gayle this season, and although his 19 goals have helped them to second in the table, Benitez may well be concerned about his lack of other options. If and when they do sign a new forward, though, we know who it won't be.

Who should Newcastle actually be signing? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms