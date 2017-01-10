Morgan Schneiderlin is reportedly on the brink of sealing a £22 million switch to Everton.

After weeks of negotiations the Frenchman is expected to finally head down the A49 to rubber stamp his switch to the Toffees and bring an end to his frustrating Manchester United spell.

Since making his move from Southampton to Old Trafford, Schneiderlin has found minutes on the pitch hard to come by.

And despite Jose Mourinho saying recently that he wasn’t desperate to sell any players, the lure of linking up with ex-boss Ronald Koeman was enough to convince Schneiderlin that now is the time to seek pastures new.

Both clubs have been locked in talks since the January transfer window opened; however, with negotiations reaching an impasse over the player’s fee, it looked as if the deal may be off.

Good business for all parties

But with Everton seemingly desperate to tie up the transfer, they upped their initial bid and an agreement of £22m – potentially rising to £24m with performance-related add-ons – has been shaken on, according to the Telegraph.

The deal (which is set to be completed in the next 48 hours) looks to be good business for all parties, with Koeman getting a player he knows well from his time at Southampton, and United recuperating practically all of the money they outlaid for the player two years ago.

Everton will also be buoyed by the breakthrough, with another United player, Memphis Depay, also in their crosshairs.

However that deal is also expected to be a tricky one to complete with United short on numbers down the flanks and in no rush to sell the Dutchman.

