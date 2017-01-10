Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Terry is set to leave Chelsea at the end of the season .

Premier League club make loan offer for John Terry

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

John Terry's sending off against Peterborough might well have been one of his last actions in a Chelsea shirt.

The Blues skipper is only under contract until the end of the season and unless something changes dramatically, he's unlikely to be offered a new one.

Antonio Conte has made great strides with regards to his defence this season, opting for a hugely successful back three of Gary Cahill, David Luiz, and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Article continues below

With Kurt Zouma also returning to full fitness, it's difficult to see JT playing much more of a role this term, even if he'd love to go out on a high by winning his fifth Premier League title.

And while he may lack the pace and timing he possessed as a younger man, he might still have something to offer in the top flight with regards to his experience and influence.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Another Giants distraction after Packers playoff loss - this time involving a plane

Another Giants distraction after Packers playoff loss - this time involving a plane

Twitter went crazy with Hunter Renfrow to the Patriots jokes

Twitter went crazy with Hunter Renfrow to the Patriots jokes

Randy Orton destroys Conor McGregor with brutal joke on Twitter - fans react

Randy Orton destroys Conor McGregor with brutal joke on Twitter - fans react

WWE could reportedly make huge change to Triple H’s WrestleMania plans

WWE could reportedly make huge change to Triple H’s WrestleMania plans

How Mourinho reacted when Fergie recently asked to travel on Man Utd coach

How Mourinho reacted when Fergie recently asked to travel on Man Utd coach

Why Andres Iniesta called Real Madrid players after FIFA’s The Best awards

Why Andres Iniesta called Real Madrid players after FIFA’s The Best awards

Perhaps with that in mind, Sky Sports are reporting that Bournemouth have made an enquiry about taking him on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The Cherries have been left short at the back, ironically as a result of Chelsea loanee Nathan Ake heading back to Stamford Bridge after his recall.

One more chance 

So, while it might not be the big-money move to China Terry might have been anticipating, at least it would be one more chance to prove he can still cut it at the top.

However, judging by the reaction on Twitter, a lot of fans aren't buying it, or at least don't want to believe it.

We have to admit, the thought of Terry playing for another English club is a very strange one, but there was that one time he went on loan to Nottingham Forest 17 years ago. So, you never know.

Would John Terry be a good signing for Bournemouth? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
England Football
Chelsea
Didier Drogba
UEFA Champions League
Diego Costa
Bournemouth
Football
Premier League

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again