John Terry's sending off against Peterborough might well have been one of his last actions in a Chelsea shirt.

The Blues skipper is only under contract until the end of the season and unless something changes dramatically, he's unlikely to be offered a new one.

Antonio Conte has made great strides with regards to his defence this season, opting for a hugely successful back three of Gary Cahill, David Luiz, and Cesar Azpilicueta.

With Kurt Zouma also returning to full fitness, it's difficult to see JT playing much more of a role this term, even if he'd love to go out on a high by winning his fifth Premier League title.

And while he may lack the pace and timing he possessed as a younger man, he might still have something to offer in the top flight with regards to his experience and influence.

Perhaps with that in mind, Sky Sports are reporting that Bournemouth have made an enquiry about taking him on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The Cherries have been left short at the back, ironically as a result of Chelsea loanee Nathan Ake heading back to Stamford Bridge after his recall.

One more chance

So, while it might not be the big-money move to China Terry might have been anticipating, at least it would be one more chance to prove he can still cut it at the top.

However, judging by the reaction on Twitter, a lot of fans aren't buying it, or at least don't want to believe it.

We have to admit, the thought of Terry playing for another English club is a very strange one, but there was that one time he went on loan to Nottingham Forest 17 years ago. So, you never know.

