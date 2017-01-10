Twitter reacts to Paul Pogba’s pass against Hull City

Paul Pogba has well and truly silenced his critics over the past few weeks.

Some football fans were quick to write off the France international and label him a waste of money following a difficult settling-in period back at Manchester United, but he’s been an absolute joy to watch and hugely effective recently.

In fact, rather than a waste of cash, Pogba actually looks excellent value-for-money at £89 million.

Article continues below

The 23-year-old was magnificent again against Hull City in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg this evening, dictating the tempo of the match from the middle of the park with his sumptuous array of passing.

And one of his passes - a 50-yard beauty - really ought to have led to Wayne Rooney breaking United’s all-time goalscoring record.

Article continues below

Video: Pogba's superb pass to Rooney v Hull

It was five minutes after the half-time interval when Pogba picked the ball up inside the centre circle and, just like a quarterback, sprayed an inch-perfect pass into Rooney’s path.

Everyone inside Old Trafford thought this would be the moment Rooney would notch his record-breaking 250th goal for the Red Devils - Pogba had done the hard work for him - but the veteran English forward dragged his shot wide of the far post.

United fans absolutely loved it

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Pogba’s pass…

Pogba also hit the post with a free-kick...

United win thanks to Mata and Fellaini

United secured the victory thanks to second-half goals from Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini and Jose Mourinho’s men will now be expected to book their place in the final when they meet Hull again for the second leg on January 26.

Is Paul Pogba the best passer in the Premier League? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms