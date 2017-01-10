Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The Sun jumped the gun on Rooney's imminent milestone .

Wayne Rooney made The Sun look foolish during Manchester United vs Hull

Manchester United have one foot in the final of the EFL Cup after beating Hull City 2-0 at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho had Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini to thank for the goals, but it's fair to say the Red Devils could have had a few more.

Paul Pogba hit the post with a brilliantly executed free-kick, and he then turned supplier with a fine ball for Wayne Rooney, who would have broken Sir Bobby Charlton's club record had he found the back of the net.

As the scoreline would suggest, he didn't, and he's still waiting for his 250th United goal.

However, if you'd been reading The Sun, you might have thought otherwise.

Someone at the newspaper was either getting carried away, or hit the publish button a little too early, as they ended up releasing their ready-made story on Rooney's milestone - which still hasn't happened.

It's probably worth pointing out 250 goals isn't a quarter-century, either, but each to their own. 

Oh dear. When the time comes, it will be a glorious moment, but there's no need to jump the gun. Everyone's rooting for the 31-year-old to make history before he eventually moves on from Old Trafford, whenever that will be, but it'll all come in good time.

Rooney's achievement 

At least they'll be prepared if and when he finally surpasses Sir Bobby.

The England captain was eventually subbed off in the 60th minute, but that could yet set him up to break the record against Liverpool this weekend.

You can bet which newspaper will be the first to let you know if he does.

Where does Rooney rank among United's great players? Let us know in the comments.

