Not for the first time in his Manchester United career, the much-maligned Marouane Fellaini popped up with an important goal for the Red Devils on Tuesday evening.

The Belgian’s 87th-minute header against Hull City means United now have one foot in the EFL Cup final and Jose Mourinho is a step closer to winning his first trophy with his current employers.

Fellaini helped wrap up a comfortable 2-0 victory for the hosts, less than 10 minutes after coming off the bench for Juan Mata, who scored the game’s opening goal early in the second half.

Fellaini celebrated by running over to Mourinho and giving the Portuguese tactician a big hug.

The United boss appeared a little taken aback, although you could tell he was thrilled that the midfielder had killed the match off with a goal. The 53-year-old didn’t care that he was almost knocked off his feet by the 6ft 4in powerhouse.

Video: Fellaini hugs Mourinho

But why did Fellaini hug Mourinho with such passion?

For those who haven’t seen it yet - or for those who want to see it again - here’s what happened…

Mourinho explains why Fellaini hugged him

Mourinho was asked about the hug in his post-match interview with Sky Sports and the United boss had two explanations why Fellaini celebrated in that manner.

“I think he wanted to show that he knows how much I supported him in a couple of difficult moments,” Mourinho said, alluding to the fact it’s not been an easy few months for the Belgium international.

Then he came up with an even better explanation

But then Mourinho came up with another, more intriguing, explanation…

“[It was] probably because I told him ‘you are going to score the second goal’ - I don’t know.” he added. “It was nice for him to score in front of the fans and the second goal can be an important goal.”

Video: Mourinho's post-match interview

Skip to 1.49 for the Fellaini question...

Turns out Mourinho, as well as being one of the world’s best football managers, can also predict the future.

Let us know next week’s Lotto numbers please, Jose.

