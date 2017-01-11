All that hanging around David de Gea is clearly having an effect on Jose Mourinho.

The Spaniard may have established himself as quite possibly the finest goalkeeper in Europe since he arrived at Old Trafford in 2011.

Yet, his manager just pulled off a catch he would have been proud of.

Pep Guardiola could definitely do with someone like that.

Watching on as his Manchester United side beat Hull City 2-0 in the semi-final of the EFL Cup, Mourinho grabbed hold of the ball after it was headed out by Chris Smalling.

Take a look:

You can tell his dad was a goalkeeper.

The Special One seems to be in fine form generally at the moment. While he initially seemed to be struggling to settle at his new club, his side have turned things around in recent months.

United triumph again

It's no wonder he's in such a good mood, with United having won their last nine games in a row.

In fact, their unbeaten run stretches back 15 games, though that'll face a severe test in what's sure to be a heated clash with Liverpool this weekend.

Ahead of that game, Mourinho admitted he is still demanding more from everyone at the club.

"On Sunday, I need to do better, the team needs to do better, and the stadium needs to do better", he told reporters.

Whatever he says, though, he must have been pleased with the manner in which his players got past injury-stricken Hull.

The Red Devils undoubtedly weren't at their best, but they persevered into the second half, when goals from Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini helped them put one foot in the final at Wembley.

